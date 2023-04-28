Fire breaks out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the fire was reported at around 6:10 pm in the evening

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Fire broke out at Ansa Industrial Estate, in Shaki Vihar Road, Andheri East on Friday, April 28.

The incident was reported as level 1 by the Mumbai Fire Brigade department.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the fire was reported at around 6:10 pm in the evening.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, stock of papers, etc in the ground floor shop of ground plus one floor structure," said the BMC official.

No casualties were reported in the incident.