Fire breaks out at warehouse in Palghar; tonnes of foodgrains destroyed

Water tankers and local fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Palghar district

A fire broke out in the warehouse of the Tribal Development Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district, destroying a large stock of foodgrains stored on the premises on Tuesday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of the day, he said.

He said the blaze was doused in two hours.

The official said around 100 tonnes of the food grains procured from local farmers were destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

