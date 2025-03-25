Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at warehouse in Palghar tonnes of foodgrains destroyed

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Palghar; tonnes of foodgrains destroyed

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Water tankers and local fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Palghar district

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Palghar; tonnes of foodgrains destroyed

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Palghar; tonnes of foodgrains destroyed
x
00:00

A fire broke out in the warehouse of the Tribal Development Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district, destroying a large stock of foodgrains stored on the premises on Tuesday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of the day, he said.


Water tankers and local fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Palghar district, reported PTI.


He said the blaze was doused in two hours.

The official said around 100 tonnes of the food grains procured from local farmers were destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

LPG cylinder truck catches fire in Mumbai's Dharavi

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Nature Park, PNGP Colony on Sion-Dharavi Link Road, Dharavi, in Mumbai. The incident took place on Monday as the fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

One killed, three injured in fire at multi-storey building in Mumbai

A security guard was killed and three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area on Monday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station, a fire official said.

The blaze affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building, as well as some wooden wall fittings, furniture and shoe racks in the first and second floor lobbies of the structure, he said.

The official said 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued from the building, which comprises a ground floor, podium and 13 floors.

"Security guard Uday Gangan (45) succumbed to injuries at Rajawadi Hospital. Another security guard, Sabhajit Yadav (52) has suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment," he said.

Kamala Ramesh Jain (73) sustained minor burn injury to right hand elbow and Jitendra Ramesh Jain (46) sustained minor burn injury to back of the neck, the official said, adding both have been discharged.

"It was a level-two fire and was brought under control by 7.33 am. The cause of the fire was not yet known," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar Fire maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK