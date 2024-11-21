So far, no person was reported to be injured, he said, adding that goods stored in the godown were destroyed in the fire; following an alert, four fire engines from Boisar and nearby places were rushed to the spot

A fire official said that a massive fire broke out on Thursday morning in a warehouse where carpets were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, he said, adding that goods stored in the godown were destroyed in the fire.

The blaze erupted at around 7 am in the warehouse of a company making PVC carpets at Boisar in Mahagaon area, Boisar MIDC fire station officer Vaibhav Tandel told PTI while sharing at update on the Palghar fire.

Following an alert, four fire engines from Boisar and nearby places were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at around 9.30 am, he said, adding cooling operations were currently underway, reported PTI.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said while sharing at update on the Palghar fire.

Man injured in fire in Mumbai building

A 60-year-old man suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Mumbai's Chembur area, officials said on November 14, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 10.45 pm on November 13 and it was confined to a room of building number six in the MHADA Colony at Vashi Naka in Chembur, they said, reported PTI.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour, a civic official said, reported PTI.

A person, identified as Nafir Sayyad, received burn injuries on his hands, face and neck. He was admitted to the Sion Hospital and his condition was stable, the official said, reported PTI.

The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, another civic official said.

