Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which was reported around 9.40 am. The smoke spread in the mall, including in the food court area

The smoke in the mall's food court area. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall, no casualties reported x 00:00

Smoke was seen emerging from the terrace of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla area around 9.40 pm, prompting calls to the police and fire department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Phoenix Mall, Kurla, Mumbai. Four fire engines are on-site. Smoke has spread, including to the food court. No casualties have been reported, and the fire is under control. The area has been evacuated as a precaution.



Video: @khanshadab1982 , Soni Bhaskar

Via:… pic.twitter.com/oNgOiBaZ7o — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 3, 2025

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The smoke spread in the mall, including in the food court area, said Avinash Kaldate, senior police inspector Ghatkopar police station.

According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties, and the fire, said to be Level-1, has been extinguished. Personnel from Ghatkopar and Vinoba Bhave Nagar police stations are present at the site, and the area has been evacuated as a precaution.