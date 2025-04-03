Breaking News
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall, no casualties reported

Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which was reported around 9.40 am. The smoke spread in the mall, including in the food court area

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall, no casualties reported

The smoke in the mall's food court area. Pic/Shadab Khan

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall, no casualties reported
Smoke was seen emerging from the terrace of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla area around 9.40 pm, prompting calls to the police and fire department.





Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The smoke spread in the mall, including in the food court area, said Avinash Kaldate, senior police inspector Ghatkopar police station. 

According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties, and the fire, said to be Level-1, has been extinguished. Personnel from Ghatkopar and Vinoba Bhave Nagar police stations are present at the site, and the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

mumbai mumbai news Fire news Mumbai Fire Brigade kurla

