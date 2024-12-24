A fire broke out at the Fortune Enclave highrise in Bandra, Mumbai, resulting in an elderly woman being hospitalised and nine people rescued. The blaze was contained after two-and-a-half hours of firefighting efforts

A fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the Fortune Enclave, a 15-storey high-rise in Mumbai's Bandra (West) area, leaving an elderly woman hospitalised and nine individuals rescued. The incident occurred at approximately 00:57 hrs, with fire officials receiving the call and declaring it a Level-1 (L-I) fire at 01:18 hrs.

The blaze reportedly began in a flat on the sixth floor of the building, which houses a mix of residential units. Thick smoke and flames were confined to the flat, but the fire posed a serious risk due to the high-rise structure.

Firefighting efforts were quickly mobilised, with the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deploying four fire engines, one aerial water tender, and several other firefighting vehicles to the scene. The MFB also brought in senior officials and technical support staff to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters rescued nine people from various floors of the building. One male and eight females were evacuated through the staircase, including three individuals from the eighth floor and a further two from the second floor. Among the rescued was 80-year-old Sira Paryani, who was found unconscious on the eighth floor. She was immediately transported to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra via ambulance. According to hospital reports, her condition was stable upon admission.

The blaze was brought under control by 03:20 hrs, and the building was completely evacuated to ensure the safety of all residents. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Agencies involved in the operation included the MFB, Adani Energy, local police, and ward staff. Ambulances from the 108 service were also present on-site to provide medical assistance.

Although the fire was contained without further casualties, the incident has raised concerns about fire safety in high-rise buildings, particularly in densely populated areas like Bandra. Authorities have assured residents that further safety measures will be evaluated to prevent such incidents in the future.

The full extent of damages is yet to be determined, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.