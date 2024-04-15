Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Probe transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch

More than ten teams of the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident

The ongoing investigation into the firing incident outside the residence of superstar Salman Khan was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the city police informed, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. Briefing media persons on the incident, Mumbai Police said the incident appeared to be meticulously planned, as the accused had their faces covered under helmets as they arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler.

More than ten teams of the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that the firing by the bike-borne persons had the appearance of a calculated attack, reported ANI.

A senior officer of the Mumbai Police said a total of four rounds were fired by the accused and a live cartridge was recovered from the spot. The city police said it was probing the firing incident from all angles and was in the process of ascertaining the identities of the accused and finding out where they came from.

Senior officials of the Mumbai Police, led by the the Deputy Commissioner of Police, reached the spot in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, one of the two men seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act, reported PTI.

An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March, reported PTI.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad, had in a purported social media post claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer", police sources said, reported PTI.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company, reported PTI.

