The first phase of the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak at Mayor’s Bungalow premises in Dadar has been completed on Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated in a press release. The first phase comprised the renovation and preservation of the cultural heritage of the Mumbai Mayor's bungalow building and its conversion into a museum. Additionally, the construction of the entrance building, admin block, and interpretation centre has also been completed. MMRDA had appointed M/s Abha Narain Lambah Associates as the consultant and Tata Projects Ltd as the contractor for the Phase-1 work, which costs Rs 180.99 crore.

Under heritage conservation, civil and electrical works are carried out for internal and external parts of the structure.

An interpretation centre, covering approximately 1530.44 square metres, has also been built in Phase 1. This underground centre includes an artist gallery and provision for museum and library, washrooms, and maintenance rooms. The entrance building, which spans an area of about 3099.84 square metres, and includes a multipurpose hall, security control room, underground parking for 27 vehicles, and two separate vehicle elevators.

The admin block, covering 639.70 square metres, includes a cafeteria, artist gallery room, restrooms, and offices for the trust. The roof of the building is designed using the Mangalore tiles.

Landscaping works in the peripheral area of buildings has also been carried out over a three-acre area, adding to its beauty.

The Phase-2 works will include the creation of various technology-related services such as a laser show, singe and branding, digital mapping projection, narrative, story telling, film, virtual reality, audio visuals and technological components for the museum by the Information and Technology Department of MMRDA.

In Phase 2, various photographs, videos, and information showcasing the life of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his political journey will be displayed.

M/s Abha Narain Lambah Associates has been appointed as the consultant for the execution of the Phase-2 works. The selection process for the contractor for the implementation of Phase 2 is in progress.