Five booked for cutting trees near Thane housing complex sans civic nod

Nine trees were cut at a plot near the Thane housing complex in Bhayanderpada area on March 4 without the permission of the civic authorities, the official from Kasarwadavli police station said

Police have registered a case against four members of a real estate firm management and an earth-excavating machine operator in connection with the cutting of trees near a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Nine trees were cut at a plot near the Thane housing complex in Bhayanderpada area on March 4 without the permission of the civic authorities, the official from Kasarwadavli police station said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the Thane Municipal Corporation's garden inspector, a case was registered against the accused on Friday under provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, the police said.

Rs 42.15 lakh cash stolen from godown office in Thane; cops launch probe

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons who allegedly broke into the office of a godown complex and stole Rs 42.15 lakh cash from there in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place sometime between March 4 evening and March 5 morning at the godown complex located in Kalher area of Bhiwandi, he said.

The burglars broke the iron widow grill of the office to enter the premises.

They then allegedly broke a cupboard there and decamped with Rs 42.15 lakh cash kept there, which was the collection from 12 companies, the official from Narpoli police station said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the unidentified culprits under sections 303 (theft) and 331(lurking house trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

