A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Dombivli, Thane district. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Listen to this article 60-year-old autorickshaw driver killed in Thane after tree falls on his vehicle x 00:00

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver tragically lost his life in an accident in Maharashtra's Thane district after a tree fell on his vehicle, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the town of Dombivli, when a large tree suddenly collapsed onto the autorickshaw as it was driving along the road.

The victim, identified as Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, sustained severe injuries in the incident. Local authorities and emergency responders rushed to the scene immediately after the accident, and he was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Lodhi succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care at the facility, an official reported.

Following the tragic accident, a case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

Maharashtra: Tree falls on parked car in Thane, no one was injured

A four-wheeler parked near Cosmos Park Society in Thane West was damaged after a large tree fell on it on Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The parked car in Thane, registered to Sanjay Shinde, was damaged by the fallen tree.

The incident occurred near Cosmos Park Society, close to Shambhuji Hotel. The parked car in Thane, a Mahindra XUV (MH 01 CD 0748) owned by Sanjay Shinde, was damaged when a large tree fell on it near Waghbeel in Thane West.

Locals alerted the Regional Disaster Management Cell, which quickly responded with a vehicle and removed the fallen tree from the damaged car.

Earlier on August 2, a hoarding collapsed in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, crushing three vehicles, an official said, reported PTI.

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk, he said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it, reported PTI.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Indurani Jakhad, who visited the site, said action will be taken against the contractor for failing to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a complaint with be lodged with the police, reported PTI.

The contractor will be held liable for damage to vehicles and medical costs of injured individuals, if any, Jakhad said, reported PTI.

A KDMC release said the civic body will make efforts to ensure those affected get compensation and also reiterated that all hoardings will be checked to prevent a repeat.

Jakhad visited the site along with additional commissioner Harshal Gaikwad and deputy commissioner of KDMC's property department Ramesh Misal, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, A three-and-half-year-old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune fell on her, a police official said on August 1, reported PTI.

The incident took place in Bopkhel on July 31 when she was playing with other children, he said, reported PTI.

A video of the incident, which showed a child running towards a house to inform residents, went viral on social media.

In the video, a man can be seen arriving at the site and lifting the injured child.

"While they were playing, one child closed the sliding metal gate. The gate fell when the three-and-half-year-old child ran towards it. It seems the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell. An accidental death case has been registered," the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)