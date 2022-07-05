Flood relief work takes Mumbai to Assam route

Old saris collected for the flood-affected who have lost everything in the northeastern state submerged under water and woes

Meals being distributed

Mission Green Mumbai, whose name is self-explanatory, an organisation that is dedicated to the protection of green spaces and adding green to the city, has taken the Assam cause underneath its umbrella.

The environmental outfit’s founder Subhajit Mukherjee said, “Though we are a Mumbai-centric organisation, humanity does not and should not be limited to borders. We are extending our help to the Northeast. We have started a sari collection drive for the people of the Assam flood-affected region. Our fellow citizens have nothing to wear, so I am requesting people to donate plain saris, not the heavily embellished ones, to our office at Charkop in Kandivli. We will send these to a district called Nagaon in Assam.” Nagaon is one of the worst-hit districts by the calamity in the state.

Drinking water carried by a boat

He said, “This initiative which started a couple of days ago has a July 15 cut-off. I have some friends here who have relatives in Assam. It was through them that I learnt about how dire the situation was, on a personal level, with belongings simply washed away by the floods. I decided to spearhead the drive from the Mission’s Kandivli office. We must remember that floods, rising waters, overflowing rivers all are environmental issues, the subject which is our focus and the purpose of Mission Green Mumbai.”

Ground reality

Mukherjee said he asked for saris after speaking to persons who are helping out on the ground. “In smaller places and villages, women need saris. I’m getting a good response in Mumbai. There were people who wanted to help earlier but didn’t quite know how to do so. Several women donating saris said they do not wear them too often in the city, as they are impractical and they want to give them away. They said they could not think of a better cause. I have told them that they can send them directly too, we will furnish them with the address but they insist that they would like us at Mission Green Mumbai to take charge and send the help. We already have one consignment, getting ready with the other.”

The network

In Silchar, Assam, Shubra Bhattacharjee from Lions Club of Silchar Lioness said, “I was in touch with a relative in Mumbai and he spoke to Mukherjee. My home has been relatively saved from the floods, but I see devastation all around and am working to alleviate some suffering. I am awaiting a consignment or two of saris from Mumbai. We will then go to the villages and small towns near here and distribute these saris. We are working with a raft of Lions Clubs to expand the distribution network. Pictures do not tell the entire story. In some places, there has been so much water that it literally went ‘over’ the roofs of the homes. This is such a tragedy. There are homes with nothing in them and in several places, there are no homes at all. While the rain has lessened to some extent, there are places where the water is rising again. We may once again have to use boats to reach persons to distribute the clothes.”

Mukherjee said he is also working on sending a water filter that filters water as the person drinks, to Assam. “Work is ongoing for that project as I have received communication that drinking water too is in short supply.”

Send it here

Assam Flood Relief Mission Green Mumbai Om Siddhi, Plot 9, Charkop, Sector 8 Kandivali (W) M: 9323942388