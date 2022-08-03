For BMC, old is gold for Mumbai’s pothole problem

Officials say reactive asphalt method can be used even when it rains; it was earlier used in 2015 but dropped due to its high cost

The BMC had earlier used reactive asphalt to fill potholes in 2015

After trying out several new methods of filling up potholes such as geo-polymer and rapid hardening concrete, the BMC has now decided to opt for an old technology—reactive asphalt, named midas touch, which can be used even during rain. The civic body had earlier used this method in 2015.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has floated a tender to appoint a contractor to repair potholes on city roads with reactive asphalt, an Austrian technology, at a cost of Rs 2 crore for a period of 15 months.

Shashank Bhore, deputy chief engineer of BMC’s roads department, said, “We have invited bids for it. We have kept a defect liability period of three years, which means the contractor will be responsible for the upkeep of the filled pothole for three years.”

“BMC had used this technology in the past, but as this is costly compared to the traditional cold mix we use, we dropped the idea. However, as we are getting lots of complaints about potholes, we decided to try this method again,” said a civic official.

Speaking about the cost, the official added, “This is 4-5 times costlier than cold mix. Cold mix costs Rs 28 per kg as BMC has its own asphalt plant, but reactive asphalt costs nearly Rs 155 per kg.”

While cold mix can only be used during dry spells, reactive asphalt can be used even when it is raining and there is water accumulated in the pothole. The BMC official added, “The method is very simple. Reactive asphalt is semi-solid asphalt with a chemical mixture which needs to be poured into the pothole.”

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “Every year we hear about a new experiment to fill potholes but nothing worked well. The BMC is wasting taxpayers’ money by experimenting every year. I hope this time the BMC can find a permanent solution.”

Rs 2cr

Cost of the project as per the tender