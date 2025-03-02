Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest

Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

An offence has been registered under the sections of Indian Forest Act against three people; three trucks were seized from the location and an offence has been registered against the three drivers

Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest

Three trucks were seized from the excavation site, and the drivers booked in a case under the Indian Forest Act

Listen to this article
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
x
00:00

The forest department, acting on a tip-off, busted illegal excavation taking place in a forest near Pelhar village, in Mandvi near Virar. Three trucks were seized from the location and an offence has been registered against the three drivers.


Range Forest Officer Rita Vaidya from Mandvi Range of the Dahanu Forest Division confirmed, “Our staff visited the location on Thursday and found illegal excavation going on in the forest area. An offence has been registered under the sections of Indian Forest Act against three people.”


Sources from the forest department told this newspaper that they suspect the illegal excavation work was being carried out as an alleged extension of a stone quarry near Pelhar village. The sources added that the stone quarry operator was issued a warning in the past to his allocated area.  


Such unauthorised excavation or mining poses a huge threat to the forest biodiversity, said the officials involved in the operation, including Avinash Sargar, Ashish Bhore, Raut and Pagi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virar wildlife mumbai mumbai news dahanu maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK