Former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey records his statement in extortion case

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The officer said that the former top cop spent three hours at the Crime Branch office in Wagle Estate

Former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday recorded his statement in connection with an extortion case registered against him in Thane, a Crime Branch officer said. The officer said that the former top cop spent three hours at the Crime Branch office in Wagle Estate.


Pandey and six others were booked at the Thane Nagar police station on August 26 this year based on a complaint filed by Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Punamiya, who said that the accused ‘unlawfully’ reopened a 2016 FIR registered against him and alleged that he faced “significant troubles” from Pandey and others between May 2021 and June 2024.


Punamiya had been booked in two cases by the Thane Nagar police during the previous MVA government's tenure when Pandey was first the DGP and later the Mumbai police commissioner. Besides the retired DGP, the FIR has named ex-ACP Sardar Patil, Inspector Manohar Patil, advocate Shekar Jagtap, builder Shyamsunder Agrawal, and two others—Subham Agrawal and Sharad Agrawal—as accused.


The FIR mentioned that Pandey and other accused also threatened the complainant and other businessmen with false cases, extorted money, and prepared fabricated documents, while one of them (posing as a special public prosecutor) misled courts. The Crime Branch has not arrested any person so far.

