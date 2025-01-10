The official said that the blast took place during an attempt to alter the expiry dates on perfume bottles, an act that might involve flammable substances

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar: Four injured in explosion in flat during attempt to alter expiry dates on perfume bottles x 00:00

Four members of a family, including two minors, were injured in an explosion in a flat where they were trying to change the expiry dates on perfume bottles in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place on the night between Thursday and Friday in Room no. 112 of Roshni Apartment in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said.

Police identified the victims as Mahavir Vadar (41), Sunita Vadar (38), Kumar Harshvardhan Vadar (9) and Kumari Harshada Vadar (14), PTI cited.

As per initial rep[orts, the official said that the blast took place during an attempt to alter the expiry dates on perfume bottles, an act that might involve flammable substances.

Kumar Harshvardhan is receiving care at Life Care Hospital in Nalasopara, while the others are being treated at Oscar Hospital in the same area, official said, PTI cited.

Washing machine explosion causes fire in Vasai home, no injuries reported

On Monday, a washing machine explosion led to a fire in a residential building in Vasai near Mumbai. The explosion occurred in the kitchen duct area of one Thomas Mathew's flat in the Dosti Coral housing society in Vasai.

A bigger catastrophe was averted by the washing machine's placement in the duct area. Nevertheless, the washing machine and other items in the duct were destroyed by the fire.

A woman was present in the residence when the explosion occurred, but she escaped uninjured. The quick response of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department ensured that the fire was kept under control, saving more damage.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is likely to occur. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the risks associated with household appliances, as well as the significance of regular maintenance.

One dead, two injured in compressor explosion in Satara

One person died and two others sustained injuries after a compressor exploded at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

The incident took place in the Guruwar Peth area of the city, stated an officer.

The victim was identified as Mujammil Palkar who ran a chicken shop next to the service centre. The injured have been identified as Harun Bagwan and Umar Bagwan, news agency PTI reported.

The impact of the explosion was so great that the window panes of houses and shops in the area cracked, the police officer said, adding that a probe was on.



(With PTI inputs)