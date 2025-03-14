The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class X students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly

Representational Image

Listen to this article Four teenage boys drown in Ulhas river in Thane after playing Holi x 00:00

Four teenage boys drowned in Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area on Friday afternoon, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class X students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly, he said.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli, reported PTI.

"The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the probe is underway," the official said.

Three drown in Indrayani river in Pimpri Chinchwad

Three persons drowned in the Indrayani river in Pune district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place near Kinhai village in the Delhi Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he added.

"Three residents of Chikhli entered the river and drowned after misjudging its depth. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later. Further probe is underway," he added.

Teen attacked, injured during Holi celebrations in Thane district

A man allegedly attacked and injured a 17-year-old boy following a dispute during Holi celebrations at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident that occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday night, an official said.

The official said a group of children from the housing complex was throwing water balloons at each other when a balloon accidentally landed on a man standing nearby.

The accused man allegedly beat up one of the boys from the group and attacked him with a sharp object, injuring him, he said.

He added that a probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)