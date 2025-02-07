Prateek Goswami, a distinguished 1988-batch IRSS officer, has taken charge as the Additional General Manager of Central Railway on 29th January 2025, bringing his extensive experience in procurement, vigilance, and railway operations.

From setting a world record by running double-stack container trains to ensuring the timely procurement of spare parts for the launch of Vande Bharat, 1988-batch Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer Prateek Goswami assumed charge as the Additional General Manager of Central Railway on 29th January 2025.

Before taking over as Additional General Manager, Central Railway, he served as Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer at Central Railway, with additional charge as the Chief Vigilance Officer of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Prateek Goswami is a Civil Engineering graduate from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, and a Post Graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He qualified the Engineering Services exam in 1988 and joined the Indian Railway Stores Service in 1990.

Throughout his distinguished 35-year career, Shri Goswami has held key positions in various capacities across Indian Railways and other organisations. He has over 18 years of experience in public procurement, contract management, and material distribution. He played a vital role during his tenure at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in procuring components for the Vande Bharat Express and ensuring their timely delivery, which contributed to the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains as announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

As Divisional Railway Manager of Bhavnagar Division, Western Railway, Shri Goswami was instrumental in introducing and successfully running the first Full Double Stack Container Train on high-rise Overhead Equipment, a world record.

Goswami also has significant experience in the Vigilance Organisation, having served as Chief Vigilance Officer at Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd with additional charge as CVO of Bhartiya Nagarikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd and as Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer at Western Railway. He was the recipient of the “Vigilance Excellence Award” in 2017 from the Central Vigilance Commission, presented by the then Hon’ble Vice President of India.

He has served as a Professor at the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara, imparting training in Material Management. He has enriched his expertise through various training sessions in Management, Finance, Procurement, Vigilance, and Administration at institutes in India and abroad, including IIM-Ahmedabad, ISM-Hyderabad, ASC-Hyderabad, SDA Bocconi (Italy), EML-France, INSEAD-Singapore, and ICLIF-Malaysia.

In his new capacity as Additional General Manager, Shri Prateek Goswami is poised to leverage his extensive experience to further the development and increase the efficiency of Central Railway.