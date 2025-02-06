The Research Designs and Standards Organisation will issue a final certification after thoroughly analysing the trial runs to ensure that the trains meet the highest standards of safety and performance

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to revolutionise overnight travel by offering a combination of speed, comfort, and advanced technology. Passengers can soon look forward to a seamless and luxurious travel long-distance journeys.

The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set completed the trials over a 540-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section.

The trial was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15 less than a month the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai completed the manufacturing of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set on December 17, 2024.

It will undergo a final safety evaluation by the Railway Safety Commissioner before being fully operational.

RDSO will issue a final certification after thoroughly analysing the trial runs to ensure that the trains meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

Within just two weeks of its completion, the Vande Bharat train was transported to the Kota division, where it underwent successful short-distance trials of 30 to 40 kilometres over three consecutive days in January. During these tests, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train achieved a comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour, giving Indian Railways a major boost in its modernisation efforts.

Following the success of the prototype trials, Indian Railways is poised to scale up production, with nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets slated for completion between April and December. The Railways already placed an order on December 17, 2024, for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets. The order has been awarded to two leading Indian manufacturers: M/s Medha will supply propulsion systems for 33 rakes, while M/s Alstom will provide systems for 17 rakes. These systems are expected to be ready within a two-year timeframe, marking a significant step toward India’s goal of self-reliance in railway technology.

Production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is expected to begin in full scale in 2026-27, further solidifying India’s leadership in railway innovation and ensuring long-term benefits for travelers.

Designed to cater to modern travel demands, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers passengers a premium travel experience with a host of world-class amenities.

The train features 16 coaches, including AC (air-conditioned) 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier classes, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers. In addition to ultra-comfortable berths and reclining seats, passengers will enjoy onboard WiFi, automatic doors, and a quiet, smooth journey, all set within an aircraft-like design.

The trains will also have safety features such as such as crash buffers, deformation tubes, a fire barrier wall and advanced mechanisms.