Mumbai Police uses a variety of strategies and technologies to track down criminal suspects ranging from minor thefts to more serious criminal acts.

Mumbai Police officials/PTI

Listen to this article From informers 'tips' to scanning hundreds of CCTV footages, here's how Mumbai cops trace suspects in crimes x 00:00

In a bustling metropolis like Mumbai, where millions live and travel every day, safeguarding public safety is critical especially while dealing with street and hardcore crimes. The Mumbai Police uses a variety of strategies and technologies to track down criminal suspects ranging from minor thefts to more serious criminal acts ranging from murders, robberies, sexual assaults, etc.