Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The colossal 45-foot idol of Lord Ganesha is set to adorn the 11th lane of Khetwadi in Girgaon in Mumbai

The Ganpati idol stands 45 feet tall. File Pic

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 45-foot 'Bappa' towers over bylanes of Mumbai's Khetwadi x 00:00

A colossal 45-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, reportedly the tallest in Maharashtra, is poised to attract a large gathering in Mumbai's Khetwadi area during this year's Ganpati festival, the PTI reported on Saturday.

This impressive idol is set to adorn the 11th lane of Khetwadi in Girgaon, and it promises to be the most significant 'Bappa' the city has ever witnessed as the 10-day festival commences on September 19.

This mammoth Ganpati idol stands 45 feet tall, towering over the lanes of Khetwadi, and takes the form of Lord Indra, holding a 'vajra,' the weapon associated with the rain god, in one hand. The history of the Khetwadi Ganpati, also known as 'Mumbaicha Maharaja,' traces back to 1962, and over the years, the mandal has strived to showcase the most unique idol, according to the PTI.

Hemant Dixit, the president of the Khetwadi told the news agency, the 11th lane Ganpati Mandal, stated, "Since 1999, we started increasing the size of the idol every year from 25 feet to this year's Ganpati, which is the tallest in Maharashtra, at 45 feet."

The idol, created by artist Kunal Patil, has been in the making since June, with planning commencing six months ago. Each year, approximately 20 to 22 lakh devotees visit the pandal to witness Maharashtra's tallest idol, often following a visit to Lalbaghcha Raja to seek blessings before heading to Khetwadi, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Friday, September 15. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja idol is seen in the throne decorated similarly to the throne of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his era.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song.

This year too, the mandal is all set to celebrate the Ganeshotsav festival in the traditional way. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited pandal in Mumbai during the festival season. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja idol.

This year’s theme of the mandal is Raigad Fort and it will the last decor shaped by late Nitin Desai, a well-known art director, for the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.