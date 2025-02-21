To promote eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a meeting was held on January 16 with sculptors and public Ganesh festival committees under the direction of the municipal commissioner

To celebrate eco-friendly festivals, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will provide free clay and space for sculptors to create idols. The civic body has requested the sculptors to file applications to TMC within the next 15 days to obtain clay and apply for space allocation, so that the availability of clay and planning of space by wards can be properly managed.

To promote eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a meeting was held on January 16 with sculptors and public Ganesh festival committees under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. On February 3, the guidelines for eco-friendly Ganesh festival 2025 were also released. As per the discussions in this meeting, sculptors are urged to apply for clay and space at the earliest, so that the clay can be made available in a timely manner. Additionally, once applications for space are received, appropriate spaces will be identified by ward, and these can be provided free of charge to sculptors for idol creation, said Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan.

Sculptors wishing to apply for clay should visit the Pollution Control Department at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters in Panchpakhadi, and for space, they must apply at the respective ward committee office, directed the Thane civic body. Sculptors are urged to complete both processes within the next 15 days, as per the Thane Municipal Corporation’s appeal.

Thane Municipal Corporation to hold Zonal Democracy Day on March 17

In an effort to ensure the swift resolution of public grievances, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the organisation of Zonal Democracy Day on March 17, following the model of the Taluka-level Democracy Day.

This initiative will be held on the third Monday of every month at the zonal level. Citizens wishing to submit grievances for this session must do so at least 15 days in advance, by March 3, as per the official statement from TMC.

Submission locations for grievances

Zone 1 (Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kalwa Ward Committee Office, Kalwa

Zone 2 (Naupada, Wagle) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Naupada Ward Committee Office, Thane (West)

Zone 3 (Uthalsar, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, Majiwada-Manpada) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee Office, Thane (West)

Process for grievance redressal

Citizens are required to first submit their grievances at the Zonal Democracy Day.

If no action is taken on their complaints during this session, they may escalate the issue to the Municipal Democracy Day by submitting their grievances 15 days prior to the session, as per the regulations.

Residents are advised to submit their grievances at the relevant zonal offices to ensure timely resolution.

The initiative aims to strengthen public participation in governance and enhance the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanisms within the Thane Municipal Corporation.