Several educational institutions had scheduled exams during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Representational Pic/File

NMIMS, other institutes postpone exams during Ganesh festival 2025 after govt issues notification following MNS' intervention

The NMIMS and several other institutes have postponed exams during Ganeshotsav 2025 after the Maharashtra government issued a notification following aj Thackray-led MNS' intervention, demanding to reschedule the exams which were to be held during the Ganesh festival 2025.

In an official statement, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said that after several educational institutions scheduled exams during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, despite the festival being officially declared a state celebration, the Maharashtra government stepped in to ensure students are not burdened during the 10-day festival.

It said that the NMIMS Deemed University, Sinhgad Technical Institute, St. Arnold’s English Medium School (SSC Board), and J.B. Wacha School (ICSE Board) were among the institutions that had planned examinations during Ganeshotsav, causing concerns among students and parents.

Several complaints were received by the MNS' Students Wing, prompting its chief, Amit Thackeray, to intervene.

He held a meeting with Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, who took serious note of the issue and contacted Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Meena (IAS) immediately, the MNS said.

"The Chief Secretary instructed the Principal Secretaries of various education departments -- including School Education, Higher and Technical Education, Health Education, and Skill Development Education -- to take urgent action," MNS statement said.

It further said that as a result, the Higher and Technical Education Ministry issued a formal directive to all educational institutions -- including minority, autonomous, and self-financed colleges, as well as universities and schools under all boards (SSC, CBSE, CISCE, IB, IGCSE, MIEB, and NIOS) -- to avoid conducting any exams during the Ganesh festival period, from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi.

"Institutions that had already scheduled exams have been instructed to cancel and reschedule them," the Raj Thackeray-led party said.

Reacting to the Maharashtra government's decision, Amit Thackeray called it “a much-needed step to protect student interests and uphold Maharashtra’s traditions.”

He said that students should never be forced to choose between academics and their cultural duties.