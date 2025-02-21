Breaking News
Ganesh Naik assures action on 741 complaints at Palghar ‘janata darbar’

Updated on: 21 February,2025 02:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai

At a ‘janata darbar’ in Palghar, Maharashtra Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik addressed 741 public complaints, resolving 36 on the spot and assuring responses within 15 days. He also criticised excessive scrutiny of resorts and highlighted Palghar’s development as a future economic hub.

A total of 741 complaints were submitted to officials during guardian minister Ganesh Naik’s ‘janata darbar’ held in Palghar district, according to PTI reports.


The public outreach programme, conducted on Thursday, saw the participation of numerous citizens seeking resolutions to their grievances.


Addressing the gathering, Naik urged officials to consider citizen services as a duty rather than a favour, emphasising the importance of prompt action on public complaints.


According to PTI, out of the 741 complaints received, 36 were resolved on the spot.

Minister Naik assured the complainants that they would receive responses regarding their grievances within 15 days, ensuring accountability from the authorities.

During the event, the minister also spoke about tourism in Palghar, criticising the alleged excessive scrutiny of resorts in the region.

Naik defended resort owners, stating that they should not be treated as criminals and highlighting the importance of promoting tourism for economic growth and employment opportunities.

"Resort owners are not criminals. Tourism must be encouraged to create employment opportunities. Officials should work in coordination with resort owners, the district collector, sub-divisional officers, and tehsildars to resolve any disputes amicably," he stated, as per PTI reports.

Naik further underscored Palghar’s rapid development, asserting that the district is on the path to becoming the "fourth Mumbai" due to several major infrastructure projects in progress, including the Vadhavan Port.

The janata darbar serves as a direct platform for citizens to voice their concerns, and Naik assured that the government would work towards resolving issues efficiently.

