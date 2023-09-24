Ganeshotsav 2023: As per a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 80,969 idols were immersed till 3am on Sunday, comprising 1,410 'sarvajanik' or public idols, 71,821 household ones and 7,738 Gauri Ganesh idols

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2023: More than 80,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on fifth day of Ganesh festivities x 00:00

More than 80,000 idols were immersed between Saturday, which was the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, and the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, the BMC said.

As per a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 80,969 idols were immersed till 3am on Sunday, comprising 1,410 'sarvajanik' or public idols, 71,821 household ones and 7,738 Gauri Ganesh idols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, 32,509 idols were immersed in artificial waterbodies, comprising 581 public idols, 29,620 household ones and 2,308 Gauri Ganesh idols, it said.

The immersions took place in Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches and 73 natural spots as well as 191 artificial ponds created by the civic body.

In a statement, Mumbai police said 2,094 officials, 11083 constables, 32 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Rapid Action Force and Home Guards have been deployed in the city in view of festivities.

It said no untoward incident was reported through the day during immersion.

The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements and stationed police personnel at every immersion spot in the city, while the traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the immersion processions.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Mumbai was steeped deep in devotion as it welcomed the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesha on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the 10-day festival amid pomp and grandeur. Families, including children as well as senior citizens, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved "bappa" home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

While many famous Lord Ganesh idols were installed in pandals in the early morning hours in Mumbai, including the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja, many idols were taken out from workshops to the pandals in colourful processions.

A total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' have been permitted to organise public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals', the city civic body said on Monday.

To maintain security and order during the popular festival that sees lakhs of people visiting pandals, more than 13,750 police personnel, including staffers from the traffic department, have been deployed.

They comprised 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers from the rank of sub-inspector to the assistant commissioner and 15 deputy commissioners.

(With inputs from PTI)