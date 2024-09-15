Over 6,000 more idols immersed this year; major day still to come! Last year’s 2.05 lakh mark could be topped

Ganesh idols are immersed in the sea at Girgaon Chowpatty. File pic

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai x 00:00

Compared to last year, which witnessed the most idol immersions, over 6,000 more idols have been immersed so far this year. Last year, a total of 2.05 lakh idols were immersed, including 40,000 on the last day—Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the number has already crossed 1.71 lakh, with the major immersions taking place on Tuesday. Around 400 more sarvajanik idols have been immersed this year so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the numbers were near 2 lakh before 2020, the pandemic impacted the festival. Last year, the number crossed the 2-lakh mark for the first time, including over 10,000 sarvajanik idols. Going by the statistics so far, the number may increase further this year. By the seventh day, 1,71,458 idols, including Gauri and Hartalika, had been immersed. Last year, there were 1,65,542 immersions by the seventh day, including 3,550 sarvajanik idols. This year, 3,971 sarvajanik idols were immersed by the seventh day. In 2023, Anant Chaturdashi witnessed 39,758 idol immersions, including 6,951 sarvajanik idols. Based on this trend, the number of idols may surpass last year’s highest mark.

Generally, Ganesh idols from sarvajanik mandals are taken for immersion on Anant Chaturdashi. But, this year, more than 400 sarvajanik idols have been immersed so far, despite the number of sarvajanik pandals being reduced. This year, only 2,635 sarvajanik mandals got permission for pandals, compared to 2,729 last year. Naresh Dahibaonkar of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti said, “Though many housing societies bring Bappa every year, nowadays they keep the idol for fewer days as everyone is busy with work.”

The BMC provided 204 artificial lakes this year, slightly more than the 194 in 2023. The BMC has introduced a new type of artificial lake. Previously, water bodies were created by digging mud and placing tarpaulin in the depression. This year, artificial lakes are being created with aluminium sheets, which are made waterproof with plastic paper. There is no need for digging, and the cost is one-third of the previous figure. Overall immersion in artificial lakes is 41 per cent so far, compared to 37 per cent last year.

2,635

No. of sarvajanik mandals that got permission for pandals