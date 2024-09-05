Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Metro extends timings of services from September 11-17

Updated on: 05 September,2024 11:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

This extension aims to ensure that citizens attending late-night Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities can comfortably return home using metro services, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated

Following a rise in the number of late-night commuters and devotees travelling amid the Ganpati festival, the timings of the last metro service from Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11pm to 11:30pm between September 11 and 17. This extension aims to ensure that citizens attending late-night festivities can comfortably return home using metro services, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated.


Speaking on the extension of the train timings, MMMOCL Chairman and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "By extending the metro train services, we are making sure that commuters have an efficient and convenient option to travel late at night during the festive season."



Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, said, "The additional services will not only reduce congestion but also ensure safe and reliable travel for those returning home after participating in festival activities.”


The details of extension in timings are as follows: 

The last train service from Andheri (West) and Gundavali terminals will be extended by 30 minutes. 

Additional services will operate at 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm from both the terminals.

Some services will also be extended between Gundavali and Dahisar (East) as well as Andheri (West) and Dahisar (East) stations.

This extension in time and services will result in a total of 20 additional trips across key stations:

Gundavali to Andheri (West): 10.20 pm, 10.39 pm, 10.50 pm and 11 pm (Four trips)

Andheri (West) to Gundavali at 10.20 pm, 10.40 pm, 10.50 pm and 11 pm (Four trips)

Gundavali to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm (Two trips)

Andheri (West) to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm (Two trips)

Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West) at 10.53 pm, 11.12 pm, 11.22 pm and 11.33 pm (Four trips)

Dahisar (East) to Gundavali at 10.57 pm, 11.17 pm, 11.27 pm and 11.36 pm (Four trips)

The Mumbai Metro services witness good footfall and recently, Mumbai Metro One announced that it had set another record of carrying a total of 1 billion (100 crore) commuters within a remarkable span of less than a decade of operational days. Mumbai's 1st metro line – Mumbai Metro Blue Line was flagged off on June 8, 2014, and marked the beginning of the services in the city.

