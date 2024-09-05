Maharashtra Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said these projects will not only bring better infrastructure but also foster growth in Mumbai, Thane

In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its 282nd Executive Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, has approved appointments of contractors for key road infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Thane.

These projects involve the construction and widening of more than 50 kilometre of roads, a move that will address critical transportation needs in the region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said, "These projects mark a significant leap forward in improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With better infrastructure, we are not only addressing traffic congestion but also fostering growth in the region. I am confident that these developments will enhance the quality of life for the residents and boost the overall economy."

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee emphasising on the importance of the works, stated, "These infrastructure projects will play a pivotal role in improving the traffic flow and accelerating development in Mumbai and Thane. Our focus remains on creating a robust road network that meets the future demands of the region."

Some of the key appointments approved are for the following projects:

Balkum to Gaimukh NH 3 Connector Ghodbunder By-Pass DP Road or the Thane Coastal Road

Creek Bridge and Road from Kasarvadavli to Kharbao, Bhiwandi

Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar to Thane

Elevated Road from Anand Nagar to Saket on Eastern Express Highway:

Elevated Road from old NH-4 to Katai Naka

Creek Bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon

Creek Bridge from Kolshet to Kalher

Elevated Road from Kalyan-Murbad Road to Badlapur Road over Karjat-Kasara railway line

Metro Line 4 and 4A-Construction of foot overbridge at Teen Hath Naka (Part of Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project)

With a combined total road length exceeding 50 kilometers, these projects are set to improve the region's transport infrastructure.

In a press statement, MMRDA said it "remains dedicated to executing these projects with high standards of safety and efficiency, ensuring better commutes for all residents of Mumbai and Thane".

In March, MMRDA allocated a whopping amount of Rs 41, 995 crore for various infrastructural projects in MMR.