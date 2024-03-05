The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) marked a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance commuter experience and connectivity with the signing of a crucial contract with ACES India Private Limited

Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor: MMRC signs contract with ACES in Riyadh

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) marked a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance commuter experience and connectivity with the signing of a crucial contract with ACES India Private Limited. This contract, celebrated during the LEAP-2024 Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 4, 2024, underscores a strategic partnership aimed at providing essential mobile infrastructure services for the bustling Mumbai Metro Line-3.

At the heart of this development is the commitment to ensuring uninterrupted mobile connectivity for the millions of commuters relying on the Mumbai Metro system daily. Spearheaded by Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, and R Ramana, Director of Planning & Real-estate development, NFBR – MMRC, the ceremony witnessed the convergence of key stakeholders from both MMRC and ACES, along with dignitaries from governmental and diplomatic spheres.

Eng. Bassam A. Al-Bassam, Deputy Minister For Telecom And Infrastructure from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), graced the occasion alongside prominent figures from ACES, including Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO, Dr. Khalid Almashouq, CTO, Mohammed Mazher, MD ACES India, and Amit Sharma, representing ACES India. The presence of Dr. Naif Al Shammari, Deputy CEO of Saudi Exim Bank, and representatives from the Embassy of India, such as Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Manusmriti, Counsellor, further underscored the significance of this collaboration on an international level.

Ashwini Bhide, speaking on behalf of MMRC, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting the pivotal role it would play in enhancing the digital experience for the Metro-3 commuters. The contract, spanning a duration of 12 years, entrusts ACES with the responsibility of providing essential mobile infrastructure services, leveraging advanced 4G and 5G technologies.

“We are pleased to partner with ACES India for providing Mobile Services Infrastructure for Mumbai Metro line-3. Which will now ensure the uninterrupted mobile connectivity to Metro-3 commuters. ACES is a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure company with rich global experience and our partnership will be instrumental in powering the digital experience to 625+ million Passengers annually,” said Ashwini Bhide, IAS & Managing Director, MMRC.

The scope of the agreement encompasses the provision of mobile services across a vast stretch of 33.5 kilometers, serving over 625 million passengers annually. This includes ensuring seamless coverage across 27 stations, platforms, concourses, and tunnels, with a focus on delivering ultra-high speed and an enhanced user experience.

This partnership between MMRC and ACES represents a harmonious blend of technological expertise and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of urban commuters. As Mumbai continues to grow and thrive as a global metropolis, initiatives such as these are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the city's digital infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for its residents and visitors alike.