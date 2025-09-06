Shinde visited Chowpatty to greet devotees and appreciated the arrangements made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including the construction of more than 275 artificial ponds that facilitated the immersion of household idols without inconvenience to residents or Ganesh mandals

Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited Chowpatty to greet devotees and appreciated the arrangements made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including the construction of more than 275 artificial ponds that facilitated the immersion of household idols without inconvenience to residents or Ganesh mandals.

As Mumbai and its surrounding areas bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde lauded the preparations undertaken by the civic body and police for a smooth Anant Chaturthi celebrations.

As Mumbai and its surrounding areas bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde lauded the preparations undertaken by the civic body and police for a smooth Anant Chaturthi celebrations.

Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited Chowpatty to greet devotees and appreciated the arrangements made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including the construction of more than 275 artificial ponds that facilitated the immersion of household idols without inconvenience to residents or Ganesh mandals.

Highlighting the role of Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order, Shinde commended their meticulous crowd management, traffic planning, and safety measures, noting that these efforts made the festivities orderly and enjoyable.

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Union Minister of State for Social Welfare Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti had accompanied CM Fadnavis and Shinde to Chowpatty.

The deputy CM also visited an eco-friendly initiative organised by the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, which converts immersed Ganpati idols into organic manure.

He praised the volunteers for their selfless efforts and urged Mumbaikars to continue celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

Shinde further expressed gratitude to various organisations contributing to eco-friendly celebrations. He highlighted that the combined efforts of the Mumbai civic body and police ensured a seamless and safe immersion process, while also lauding residents’ discipline and eco-conscious behaviour during the festivities.

7,400 idols immersed across Mumbai on Anant Chaturthi till 6 pm, no untoward incident reported in city

Mumbai witnessed the immersion of 7,400 Ganpati idols till 6 pm on Saturday, Anant Chaturthi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Of these, 358 were sarvjanik (public) idols, 6,898 were gharguti (household) idols, and 144 were Gauri idols.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the immersion process was carried out smoothly and no untoward incident was recorded until Saturday evening.

Rain and a hoax bomb threat failed to dampen the spirits of Lord Ganesha’s devotees as they thronged Mumbai's. The air reverberated with the beats of dhol-tasha and clouds of gulal, creating a vibrant farewell to Bappa.

By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, BMC stated. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body.

Devotees were seen perched on road dividers, terraces, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale, as chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhachya varshi lavkar ya” echoed—a fervent wish for the god’s early return next year. Earlier in the day, vibrant rangolis decorated roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers.

At Lalbaug, the processions of iconic Ganapati mandals, including Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and others, began early. Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Lalbaug and other major routes to witness the spectacle of music, dance, and gulal.