Activists claim civic body dragging feet to protect political posters; Railways, MMRDA object to revenue-sharing plan

The BMC has also put restrictions on the size of hoardings, limiting them to 40 feet by 40 feet. File pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to decide on the hoarding policy, which was published in August 2024. This policy aims to put restrictions on both illegal and legal hoardings. Following the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar on May 13, 2024, which killed 17 and injured 75, the BMC formulated the draft policy for hoardings in August.

The BMC received 386 suggestions and objections. The Railway Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority also submitted objections over the policy, as BMC suggested revenue sharing on hoardings published on these agencies’ land.

Chanda Jadhav, deputy municipal commissioner, confirmed that the policy has not received final approval yet. “We are discussing suggestions and objections which we received on the draft of the policy,” she said.

Civic activist Nikhil Desai claims the approval of the policy is being delayed as it would put restrictions on illegal hoardings, mainly political ones which are defacing the city. “With the new policy, BMC can generate revenue, but they have put it on hold. Currently, BMC is not getting anything from illegal hoardings but is spending money on removing them. BMC needs to take immediate action about approving the policy,” he added.

“The BMC's hoarding policy faced strong opposition from stakeholders on various grounds, including the minimum distance between hoardings, the size of hoardings, violations of environmental laws, and light pollution caused by illuminated hoardings. As a result, the implementation of the policy has been delayed by five months.

The BMC must urgently address the objections raised by Mumbaikars and finalise the hoarding policy without further delay,” said civic activist Godfrey Pimenta.

There are many objections specifically to LED display lights and video advertisements. Many residents have opposed video advertisements as they feel they are a distraction for drivers on the road. The BMC has also put restrictions on the size of hoardings, limiting them to 40 feet by 40 feet.

