A self-styled godman in Jalna was arrested for pressuring a man to give up his daughter for an occult ritual, leading to the man's suicide.

A self-styled godman has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Jalna district for allegedly harassing a man and abetting his suicide after pressuring him to hand over his five-year-old daughter for an occult ritual. The Jalna police confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Ganesh Lokhande (45), on 6 March in connection with the death of Dnyaneshwar Aher (30), a resident of Walsa Wadla village in Bhokardan tehsil.

According to a press release issued by the police, Inspector Kiran Bidve stated that Aher was found hanging from a tree on 3 March. Subsequent investigations revealed that Lokhande had been coercing Aher to give up his daughter for a sacrificial ritual aimed at uncovering hidden treasure. Lokhande has now been charged under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, as per PTI reports.

The police revealed that Aher and his wife had visited a temple in Dhamangaon, located in Buldhana district, where they first encountered Lokhande. The accused subsequently began harassing the couple, making persistent demands for their daughter’s involvement in an occult ritual. Lokhande allegedly threatened Aher with dire consequences if he did not comply.

Inspector Bidve stated that Lokhande’s plan centred around uncovering hidden treasure through the ritual. Police investigations revealed that the godman had purchased an abandoned house in Dhamangaon approximately 15 months ago. Inside the house, Lokhande had dug a 20-foot pit where he allegedly intended to carry out the ritual.

During the investigation, the police found literature on black magic and occult practices at the site, reinforcing suspicions about Lokhande’s intentions. “We discovered a deep pit inside the house, where Lokhande allegedly planned to perform the ritual. He pressured Aher to hand over his daughter for a sacrificial offering,” Inspector Bidve confirmed.

The police are now conducting a deeper probe to ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the conspiracy. Lokhande remains in police custody while further investigations continue.

Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from PTI)