Gokhale bridge closure: Hawkers tamed

BMC ensures some breathing space on alternative routes, but auto-rickshaws and illegal parking continue to be a menace

Auto-rickshaws parked illegally on the road outside Andheri station on the east side. Pic/Atul Kamble

Illegal parking and auto rickshaws are adding to the traffic woes of Andheri residents and those commuting from the area. With the closure of Gokhale Road bridge, there is added pressure on the other east-west connectors and internal roads. And with auto rickshaws blocking a lane, it has become difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has suggested several alternative routes including Andheri subway and flyovers in Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Santacruz, etc and has also removed the hawkers from these areas. However, most people who used to take the Gokhale bridge, mostly opt for Andheri subway and Vile Parle flyover as these two are the closest.

Samrat Poddar, a commuter, said, “Travelling timing has doubled now. It is more hectic due to illegal parking and unruly auto rickshaws. Most of the time auto drivers choked one lane of SV Road. It is a headache especially during rush-hour traffic.”

Also read: Gokhale road bridge fiasco: Railways calls out BMC



Parked auto rickshaws take up around two lanes on SV Road, Andheri West. Pic/Atul Kamble

“Traffic has substantially increased in the Andheri station area, on the east side too. And vehicles parked on the road, especially busy ones like this, obstructs traffic as well as pedestrian movement. The traffic police should take strict action against these people,” said Govind Yadav, an Andheri East resident.

Sandeep More, who travels from Andheri West to Navi Mumbai daily said, “SV Road is always flooded with traffic and auto drivers add to it. They stop anywhere, even at junctions, without caring for anything.” Kinjal Karia, another local, said that it was not just autos, but also private vehicles and taxis that are illegally parked on the road.

“The hawker problem is now less, but traffic is still suffering due to parking on the road and wrong-side driving. Traffic police should address these issues more strictly,” said Anika Nadkarni, a resident of Andheri West.

Civic activist and Andheri resident Dhaval Shah said, “Traffic police need to be vigilant till the time the bridge is reconstructed, as any lapse will lead to big traffic jams. The BMC too needs to keep the pressure on hawkers to keep the road free for commuters.” An official from K West ward said, “We have deputed our team on SV Road and other busy roads like JP Road. There is continuous vigilance on hawkers.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal