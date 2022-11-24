Gokhale’s partial opening pushed for three weeks?

Citing difference in IIT-B and VJTI recommendations, BMC seeks time to study their reports and structural audits before taking decision

Gokhale Road bridge was shut down for traffic on November 7. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The partial opening of Andheri's Gokhale Road bridge for light vehicles is expected to be delayed by at least three weeks, as the IIT-B's interim suggestions are different from that of the VJTI. The BMC on Wednesday said it will study both the reports and take a final decision in the next 7-10 days.

The BMC on Tuesday was hopeful of giving two- and three-wheelers access to the bridge in a week based on the remedies suggested by the Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute (VJTI). The VJTI had recommended some repairs before opening the Gokhale bridge partially.

However, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, whom the civic body approached for a final opinion, said that the bridge can be opened for light motor vehicles (LMVs) without any modifications.

"A final decision about the reopening of the bridge for light traffic will be taken in 7-10 days. If we decide to open the bridge by then, we will need at least two more weeks to implement all the suggested remedies," said an official from the BMC's Bridges department.

While talking to the media, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said, “We will study the report of both the institutes, and the consultant's structural audit reports. We will make the final decision as soon as possible.”

IIT-B suggests...

. Allowing two-lane traffic of LMVs on the middle four girders without any modifications to the bridge

. Placing necessary barriers to maintain traffic

. Regular inspections for sagging of girders or structural cracks to avoid unwarranted situations

. Correcting construction defects, like improper seating, inclination, tilting of temporary supports with steel plate girders and steel trestles

. Improvements in the temporary support system with running traffic

. Making necessary provisions to prevent vehicles from entering the footpath

VJTI suggests...

. Reinstating temporary supports wherever removed

. Reducing gap between the soffit of girders and temporary supports

. Repairing exposed portion of girders and deck slab

. Applying anti-corrosion treatment to exposed reinforcement bars

. Installing height and width restriction barriers

. Installing speed breakers at the entry to ensure a limit of 20 kmph

. Installing railing between two lanes to ensure movement of only one lane of traffic in either direction

. Taking measures against overtaking

. Ensuring there is no stagnation/congestion of traffic on the bridge

