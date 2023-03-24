'Goseva Ayog' for cow welfare to be set up in Maharashtra; Assembly clears bill

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 March,2023 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the government wants to encourage institutions such as Gosadan, Goshala, Panjarpol and Gorakshan Sanstha engaged in conservation of local bovine breeds, their genetic improvement and fodder development

Representational Pic


The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a bill enabling the constitution of the Goseva Ayog (cow welfare commission) for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows and other cattle.


Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the government wants to encourage institutions such as Gosadan, Goshala, Panjarpol and Gorakshan Sanstha engaged in conservation of local bovine breeds, their genetic improvement and fodder development.



It also wants to ensure active cooperation of such institutions for increasing the productivity of milch animals, the minister said while tabling the bill.


The Goseva Ayog will register such institutions and supervise their functioning, he said.

The bill seeks to encourage, among other things, the breeding of indigenous cattle including "non-descript cattle".

It also aims at cultivation and production of improved varieties of fodder and encourage pasture development activities, the minister said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

