Mumbai civic body officials find fine exceeds property tax in many cases

The BMC began enforcing the rule requiring Marathi signboards following the SC deadline of November 25, 2023. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced in April that it would double the property tax on shops and establishments that didn’t display Marathi signboards. However, the civic body is now reconsidering this move due to concerns that, in some cases, the fine collected may exceed the property tax of the shop or establishment concerned.

Following the Supreme Court’s final deadline of November 25, 2023, the BMC began enforcing the rule requiring Marathi signboards. According to BMC officials, 96 per cent of shops and establishments are complying with the guidelines. The fines, set to be recovered from May 1, 2024, are equivalent to the property tax.

“The actual fine is Rs 2,000 per worker in the shop or establishment. During inspections, our team found that, in some cases, the fine per worker is higher than the property tax. Therefore, we have decided to amend the guideline so that the fine will be either equal to the property tax or R2,000 per worker, whichever is higher. We are seeking legal advice on this amendment, and if the opinion is favourable, we will submit the proposal to the state government for final approval,” said a BMC official.

According to official BMC data around five lakh shops and establishments are registered in Mumbai. 3.5 lakh are shops and others are hotels, restaurants, offices, dispensaries and hospitals.

