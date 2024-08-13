Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Guidelines for shops in Mumbai not displaying Marathi signboards to be amended

Guidelines for shops in Mumbai not displaying Marathi signboards to be amended

Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Mumbai civic body officials find fine exceeds property tax in many cases

Guidelines for shops in Mumbai not displaying Marathi signboards to be amended

The BMC began enforcing the rule requiring Marathi signboards following the SC deadline of November 25, 2023. File pic

Listen to this article
Guidelines for shops in Mumbai not displaying Marathi signboards to be amended
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced in April that it would double the property tax on shops and establishments that didn’t display Marathi signboards. However, the civic body is now reconsidering this move due to concerns that, in some cases, the fine collected may exceed the property tax of the shop or establishment concerned.


Following the Supreme Court’s final deadline of November 25, 2023, the BMC began enforcing the rule requiring Marathi signboards. According to BMC officials, 96 per cent of shops and establishments are complying with the guidelines. The fines, set to be recovered from May 1, 2024, are equivalent to the property tax.



“The actual fine is Rs 2,000 per worker in the shop or establishment. During inspections, our team found that, in some cases, the fine per worker is higher than the property tax. Therefore, we have decided to amend the guideline so that the fine will be either equal to the property tax or R2,000 per worker, whichever is higher. We are seeking legal advice on this amendment, and if the opinion is favourable, we will submit the proposal to the state government for final approval,” said a BMC official.


According to official BMC data around five lakh shops and establishments are registered in Mumbai. 3.5 lakh are shops and others are hotels, restaurants, offices, dispensaries and hospitals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK