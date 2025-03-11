The civic body said that if it comes across any unauthorised tree felling, the Tree Authority will lodge a police complaint

The Holika Dahan rituals will be followed on Thursday. During this festival period, if any tree cutting is observed, citizens can inform BMC or the local police station, the civic body said. Representational pic

Holi 2025: BMC warns of action against illegal tree cutting

In view of the Holi 2025 festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned residents against cutting trees and said a police complaint will be filed against unauthorised tree felling.

The Holika Dahan rituals will be followed on Thursday. "During this festival period, if any tree cutting is observed, vigilant citizens are requested to inform Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officers or the local police station, or contact the corporation's toll-free number, 1916," urged Jitendra Pardeshi, the Garden Superintendent and Member Secretary of the Tree Authority, on behalf of the administration.

Under Section 21 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Preservation and Conservation Act, 1975, it is an offence to cut or cause the cutting of any tree without prior permission from the Tree Authority. For each case of unauthorised tree cutting, the violators may be fined an amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Additionally, the guilty may face imprisonment from one week to one year.

"In order to ensure that Mumbai remains lush and green, every Mumbaikar must make an effort. It is the duty of all citizens to preserve and enhance the natural resources around them. Protecting trees that provide us with life-sustaining oxygen is essential. Therefore, the Garden Superintendent, Mr Pardeshi, has appealed for the cooperation of all citizens," the civic body appealed in a press release on Tuesday.

Holi 2025: Mumbai Police issue preventive order ahead of celebrations

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a preventive order and stated that they will take strict action against those who violate the order.

In the preventive order, the police said, “Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.”

It further said that it necessary for the preservation of public peace and public safety to prohibit certain acts.

The preventive order was issued by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

The order prohibits the following:

1- The public utterances of obscene words or slogans, or singing of obscene songs.

2- The use of gestures or mimetic representations and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend the dignity, decency or morality.

3- The practice of spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes or powder on pedestrians.

4- Preparation and/or throwing of balloons filled with coloured or plain water or any liquid.