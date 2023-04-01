Horoscope today, April 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose



Aries

March 21 – April 20

Several sound ideas need to incubate over a period of time before being used. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling which a settled and smoothly functioning life brings.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s a happy reunion with friends or relatives you haven’t met for a while.

Cosmic tip: Set limits for yourself every day in whatever part of life you see fit.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Embarking on a trip with mixed feelings is quite understandable, but you have to go. This karmic cycle draws in unexpected opportunities.

Cosmic tip: Make family your first priority.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Meeting a friend you had distanced yourself from is interesting.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in your love. It is totally karmic in origin and this foundation can’t be shaken.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Finding answers to certain questions is revealed by the Tarot. Reach out with compassion.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get influenced by what you are told. It is only hearsay in any case.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Sometimes, seeking perfect solutions doesn’t work out. Don’t rush into a new relationship.

Cosmic tip: Squarely face memories that emerge regularly. Maybe this issue needs healing from the soul level.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A friend makes elaborate business plans, wanting you to get involved. Don’t. This karmic cycle favours Librans in the media.

Cosmic tip: Try and be master of your emotions, whatever they are.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Do your best to maintain a balance between home and professional life. Don’t overstep limits.

Cosmic tip: Those on a tight budget need to be even more careful about expenditure.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s recovery from regret and an acceptance of the past.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of an alternative being given if you’ve come to a full stop trying to resolve an issue.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Handle a difficult client by maintaining a positive mindset when the meeting takes place. Have answers ready.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from a charming but manipulative person you’ve just met.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Positive communication, good news, increased travel are revealed. Showing emotions becomes easier as you learn to reveal the vulnerable side of you.

Cosmic tip: Just learn lessons from past experiences.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Let your work speak for itself. You’ve proved yourself in the past and this time too, you are a winner.

Cosmic tip: Only speak half of what you want to say.



