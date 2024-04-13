Horoscope today, April 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 13.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An optimistic event that brings an evolution of different events is a great beginning to the day. The evening is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Keep promises and commitment on track since these incur positive karmas.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Business sees a very definite improvement. It feels good to be wooed affectionately. Emotions are flying high.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily secretive. There is one trustworthy person around.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be ambitious, at the same time keep expectations realistic (there’s so much more you can achieve).
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of contentment and peace which emanates from the soul level.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A boring and non-eventful day is a good change from the usual over busyness.
Cosmic tip: Streamline daily life to help do so much more, beginning from the wake-up alarm in the morning.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Seeking a favour from someone is something you don’t like doing, but have no choice in the matter.
Cosmic tip: Make well-considered decisions instead of blaming yourself later. Save yourself so much angst.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Having had an enjoyable few days off from work; now it’s time to get back to a normal routine.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about who you confide in. Don’t be misled by (so-called) kindness.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The past 20 years have been a sowing experience, so you know exactly why life is turning around sharply.
Cosmic tip: Squarely face having to pay karmic debts, which have nothing to do with finance.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Mentally sort out an issue before discussing it. You shouldn’t have to retrieve opinions later.
Cosmic tip: Read between the words, letting go if someone doesn’t want to keep up a friendship with you.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Manage finances keeping the future in mind, as it has been opposite in the recent past.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a hurry to give the answer right-away. Request for adequate time to think.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A family member is being a little moody, with no amount of distractions doing any good. Sometimes you need to just give space.
Cosmic tip: Cruise along the river of life peacefully and contentedly.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Expenses increase even though you were expecting it (but not so much). A slow moving karmic cycle can’t be nudged into speed.
Cosmic tip: Be a little emotional and dramatic to get results being sought.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Loved ones depend on you; but then, it has always been like this. There’s a big amount of work to deal with..
Cosmic tip: Make an effort to spend more time alone with your thoughts.