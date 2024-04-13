Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An optimistic event that brings an evolution of different events is a great beginning to the day. The evening is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Keep promises and commitment on track since these incur positive karmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Business sees a very definite improvement. It feels good to be wooed affectionately. Emotions are flying high.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily secretive. There is one trustworthy person around.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be ambitious, at the same time keep expectations realistic (there’s so much more you can achieve).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of contentment and peace which emanates from the soul level.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A boring and non-eventful day is a good change from the usual over busyness.

Cosmic tip: Streamline daily life to help do so much more, beginning from the wake-up alarm in the morning.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Seeking a favour from someone is something you don’t like doing, but have no choice in the matter.

Cosmic tip: Make well-considered decisions instead of blaming yourself later. Save yourself so much angst.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Having had an enjoyable few days off from work; now it’s time to get back to a normal routine.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about who you confide in. Don’t be misled by (so-called) kindness.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The past 20 years have been a sowing experience, so you know exactly why life is turning around sharply.

Cosmic tip: Squarely face having to pay karmic debts, which have nothing to do with finance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Mentally sort out an issue before discussing it. You shouldn’t have to retrieve opinions later.

Cosmic tip: Read between the words, letting go if someone doesn’t want to keep up a friendship with you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Manage finances keeping the future in mind, as it has been opposite in the recent past.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a hurry to give the answer right-away. Request for adequate time to think.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A family member is being a little moody, with no amount of distractions doing any good. Sometimes you need to just give space.

Cosmic tip: Cruise along the river of life peacefully and contentedly.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Expenses increase even though you were expecting it (but not so much). A slow moving karmic cycle can’t be nudged into speed.

Cosmic tip: Be a little emotional and dramatic to get results being sought.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Loved ones depend on you; but then, it has always been like this. There’s a big amount of work to deal with..

Cosmic tip: Make an effort to spend more time alone with your thoughts.