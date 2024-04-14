Horoscope today, April 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The relationship with your spouse/ partner has been rocky- so spend quality time together seeking reasons and solutions to mend it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get into a relationship to prove a point to other people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Take care of health, not exhausting yourself by exercising for an extended period of time. A socially exhausting time has ended finally.

Cosmic tip: Empathize with a friend for troubles they are experiencing.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Financial pressure is less, so that’s a relief. Make a decision calmly.

Cosmic tip: Nurture a wiser and a more realistic perspective when dealing with an ongoing issue at work or in a relationship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Tact and kindness bring results being considered by you.

Cosmic tip: Accept a friend’s unspoken request of not wanting to meet. (The problem is you talk at a person instead of having a conversation.)

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An increased workload has you reaching office earlier than usual. Fortunately, the day progresses smoothly and work gets completed as planned. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be practical. Don’t allow emotions to rule decisions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep human behaviour in mind when are tilted towards a dead-end. Step back for a while to re-think, resuming discussion after a few days.

Cosmic tip: Sweep away emotions, making a purely practical decision.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s a time to avoid confrontations and a time to face them maturely.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep brushing away issues behind the door as they will swirl out sooner or later. Deal with them.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Using inspirations from real life and other people’s experiences helps keep tabs on the pulse of what is required. Enjoy the praise.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of appreciation. Don’t get so over whelmed with regrets.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work schedule is buzzing, but you manage to deal with all planned for the day. Those in creative or artistic fields excel.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be blind to manipulation disguised as praise and affection.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be assertive when required and compliant as the occasion demands. Above all, don’t regret a decision made many years ago which didn’t pan out as expected. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Follow ambitions single-mindedly.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some may be considering a job change. Have an alternate job in hand before submitting the resignation. Blossoming opportunities make this an auspicious karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Don’t instigate a reaction with covert communication.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Let go of negativity and unnecessary thoughts which take life nowhere. Focus on the present moment, allowing people to carry on with their own lives.

Cosmic tip: Remember certain past sacrifices drew in umpteen advantages.