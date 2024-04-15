Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles considering a new relationship should do some history check on the person for safety..

Cosmic tip: Look ahead to a great future and be positive to attract the right kind of universal vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Several alternatives come to mind when faced with making a decision. A surprising development makes you so happy..

Cosmic tip: Know when to speak up and when to let it be.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make sure paperwork is up-to-date, so there are no further delays in completing some work. .

Cosmic tip: Consciously walk away from self-defeating thoughts that create more confusion rather than bring clarity.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Diversifying the business has to be a well-thought-out plan for it to be profitable.

Cosmic tip: Happily welcome a change, allowing what isn’t a part of the agenda to disappear like the morning mist

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A more enriching karmic cycle for business/career has you making plans, including some changes to make the most of it. Enjoy this time.

Cosmic tip: Make use of every minute of the day.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Energy levels are high even though the day is so busy. Regularly de-clutter personal spaces including recurring obsessive thoughts.

Cosmic tip: Make intuitive decisions without knowing all the facts.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Self-employed Librans must make sure accounts are kept in order and up-to-date. Karma can be difficult to comprehend.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between work and personal equations.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Feeling obliged or compelled to listen to an elder can be infinitely annoying, but sometimes necessary too.

Cosmic tip: Meet the person halfway when discussing what goes wrong in the relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Viva la difference is the mindset to cultivate after making a new friend. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Choose words with care, saying less, but with an enormous amount of meaning in them.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your spouse/partner just has to go out of town for business, and you still miss each other.

Cosmic tip: It’s best to consult someone you implicitly trust before going ahead with a plan.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Plans take time to manifest, but deal with whatever needs to be taken care of in the meanwhile. Be prepared.

Cosmic tip: Make time for a visiting friend even though you are extra busy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being part of an argument or an emotional scene is something you like to avoid, but sometimes can’t. There’s karmic vindication.

Cosmic tip: Don’t settle for just anything. Be sure about what you want.