Horoscope today, April 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 16.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Singles considering a new relationship should do some history check on the person for safety..
Cosmic tip: Look ahead to a great future and be positive to attract the right kind of universal vibes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Several alternatives come to mind when faced with making a decision. A surprising development makes you so happy..
Cosmic tip: Know when to speak up and when to let it be.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make sure paperwork is up-to-date, so there are no further delays in completing some work. .
Cosmic tip: Consciously walk away from self-defeating thoughts that create more confusion rather than bring clarity.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Diversifying the business has to be a well-thought-out plan for it to be profitable.
Cosmic tip: Happily welcome a change, allowing what isn’t a part of the agenda to disappear like the morning mist
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A more enriching karmic cycle for business/career has you making plans, including some changes to make the most of it. Enjoy this time.
Cosmic tip: Make use of every minute of the day.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Energy levels are high even though the day is so busy. Regularly de-clutter personal spaces including recurring obsessive thoughts.
Cosmic tip: Make intuitive decisions without knowing all the facts.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Self-employed Librans must make sure accounts are kept in order and up-to-date. Karma can be difficult to comprehend.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between work and personal equations.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Feeling obliged or compelled to listen to an elder can be infinitely annoying, but sometimes necessary too.
Cosmic tip: Meet the person halfway when discussing what goes wrong in the relationship.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Viva la difference is the mindset to cultivate after making a new friend. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Choose words with care, saying less, but with an enormous amount of meaning in them.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Your spouse/partner just has to go out of town for business, and you still miss each other.
Cosmic tip: It’s best to consult someone you implicitly trust before going ahead with a plan.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Plans take time to manifest, but deal with whatever needs to be taken care of in the meanwhile. Be prepared.
Cosmic tip: Make time for a visiting friend even though you are extra busy.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Being part of an argument or an emotional scene is something you like to avoid, but sometimes can’t. There’s karmic vindication.
Cosmic tip: Don’t settle for just anything. Be sure about what you want.