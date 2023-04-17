Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Exercise moderation in every area of life to ensure stress free living. Prepare in detail for a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make hasty decisions. Think in a cool and logical manner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You soul mate may turn out to be quite different to what was expected by you. So don’t have pre-conceived ideas.

Cosmic tip: Make every effort to successfully conceal impatience.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Cope with fast changing incidents by tapping into hidden reserves of strength. Free lancers sign a ‘to die for’ contract.

Cosmic tip: Behave unruffled and diplomatic, though seething inwards.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Love between you both is expressed generously. But is that enough for a sustainable relationship?

Cosmic tip: Make a relationship decision which brings emotional stability but also comes with financial instability.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A family meeting for tea is enjoyable, but there’s a niggling feeling of some information being withheld from you.

Cosmic tip: Try not to believe you know it all.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Taking a short holiday is the perfect panacea for this ‘ho-hum’ feeling. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Listen to body messages, especially when it tells you to slow down.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You may be missing out on an alternative by having myopic vision about it. Grow spiritually by being non-judgmental and giving advice when asked.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this very special time.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You find something unexpected while rummaging through the cupboard. Those involved in a court case have reason to celebrate.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead instead of being entrenched in the past.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Alienated couples may be physically separated, but mentally are in sync. Life is too short for ego battles. Make up.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and how.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Restraining yourself is fine, but it’s better to make peace, enjoying this mint new karmic cycle. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Re-live a happy episode of the past.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful with money, documents, passport, credit cards, etc. There could be a temporary change of residence.

Cosmic tip: Speak to family in advance about a trip you have to make.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

New contacts help draw in more business for the company, whether employed or self-employed.

Cosmic tip: Allow the relationship to mature and flourish naturally in its own sweet time.