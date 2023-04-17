Breaking News
Mumbai reports 182 Covid-19 cases, one death
Atiq killing: 3-member committee asked to submit enquiry report in 2 months
Maharashtra: Quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road section underway, says WR
Dubai: Four Indians among 16 killed in residential building fire
CBI asked me about 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Kejriwal
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today April 17 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 17 April,2023 12:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 17.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Exercise moderation in every area of life to ensure stress free living. Prepare in detail for a meeting. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t make hasty decisions. Think in a cool and logical manner.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You soul mate may turn out to be quite different to what was expected by you. So don’t have pre-conceived ideas.
Cosmic tip: Make every effort to successfully conceal impatience.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Cope with fast changing incidents by tapping into hidden reserves of strength. Free lancers sign a ‘to die for’ contract.
Cosmic tip: Behave unruffled and diplomatic, though seething inwards.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Love between you both is expressed generously. But is that enough for a sustainable relationship?
Cosmic tip: Make a relationship decision which brings emotional stability but also comes with financial instability.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A family meeting for tea is enjoyable, but there’s a niggling feeling of some information being withheld from you.
Cosmic tip: Try not to believe you know it all.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Taking a short holiday is the perfect panacea for this ‘ho-hum’ feeling. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Listen to body messages, especially when it tells you to slow down.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You may be missing out on an alternative by having myopic vision about it. Grow spiritually by being non-judgmental and giving advice when asked.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this very special time.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
You find something unexpected while rummaging through the cupboard. Those involved in a court case have reason to celebrate.
Cosmic tip: Look ahead instead of being entrenched in the past.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Alienated couples may be physically separated, but mentally are in sync. Life is too short for ego battles. Make up.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and how.


CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Restraining yourself is fine, but it’s better to make peace, enjoying this mint new karmic cycle. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Re-live a happy episode of the past.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful with money, documents, passport, credit cards, etc. There could be a temporary change of residence.
Cosmic tip: Speak to family in advance about a trip you have to make.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
New contacts help draw in more business for the company, whether employed or self-employed.
Cosmic tip: Allow the relationship to mature and flourish naturally in its own sweet time.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK