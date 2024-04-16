Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The Tarot highlights property; buying/selling/ renting/ refurnishing, etc. A new contract has been negotiated for so long; closing the deal is a relief.

Cosmic tip: Practise present moment awareness in even the smallest task.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Have faith in capabilities and also God/ the universe’s help in case work is challenging. Cutting down on socializing is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Control yourself when emotions get the better of you at work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Set boundaries, protecting your time, as time vampires are plenty at work. Don’t make any major dietary changes unless advised to.

Cosmic tip: Work on a project, re-doing it till you are satisfied.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Indulge in fun activities which make you happy. Don’t worry about what other people think. A karmic cycle of intense activity ends.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be coerced into a relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Making a new friend who is easy to get along with feels so good. Some may take a mini holiday.

Cosmic tip: Shift attention from one client to another as the occasion demands.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Follow inner voice of intuition to make emotionally correct relationship choices.

Cosmic tip: Make a notation of a goal and the steps you need to follow to manifest it within a short time-span.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Save a friendship heaving uncertainly on waves of hurt or suspicion. Swallow your ego, initiating talks first.

Cosmic tip: Make yourself and what you want to do (or don’t want to do) top priority.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Try not to overthink issues or small hurdles in life. This is absolutely normal in anyone’s life. Do get enough mental rest.

Cosmic tip: Accept yourself as you are. Don’t change to please someone else.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It doesn’t matter what people say; be true to what you feel is ethical/ right.

Cosmic tip: Consciously conquer boredom at work by requesting the boss to give you more projects to work through.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being willing to learn from mistakes and life is why you are so mentally sorted and practical. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if being emotionally blackmailed. Take care of mental health.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Keep personal priorities in mind, taking decisions which are just right for you in a situation. This karmic cycle increases income, health and relationships.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make investments with short-term profits in mind.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being independent feels good, even though it can be over-whelming at times as pressures to pay bills on time is important.

Cosmic tip: Shrug off self-defeating thoughts and actions by maintaining a positive mind-set.