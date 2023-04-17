Horoscope today, April 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Just getting on with work, doing what needs to be tackled next is the best way to move through the day.
Cosmic tip: Have patience. Required results will manifest.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Retain composure in the face of uncontrollable delays. Important news from overseas is received.
Cosmic tip: Take the time to consider positives and negatives of a situation before taking action.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Investing in real estate is considered, yet again. Learning newer ways of PR and staff management encourages them to excel.
Cosmic tip: Focus on strengthening the bond with siblings.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Consciously enter a place of quiet and stillness to find answers that settle an issue peacefully and intelligently.
Cosmic tip: Transform life and circumstances by selecting one logical step at a time.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Sustain and maintain energy levels by eating the right kind of food.
Cosmic tip: Take better care of yourself by realising worrying and being stressed is not going to change anything.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Tackle a new project/ assignment slightly differently this time. Similarly, seek newer ways to enhance life, yet remaining on the spiritual path.
Cosmic tip: Rediscover a hobby you’ve neglected..
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A positive financial cycle begins. Keep conflicting, disrupting thoughts in control.
Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself completely, allowing personal brand of ethics to dictate how life is to be lived.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
How the office functions is not your decision, so concentrate on your own work. A relationship is stronger now.
Cosmic tip: Defer making a decision today. There’s clarity by tomorrow.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Forget about the office today, but allow creative process to function in your sub-conscious mind, using those ideas at the right time.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this short break. You deserve it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Create a new reality for yourself with determination and strength. An intense situation fades down gradually, so be careful about what you say.
Cosmic tip: Keep a grip on feelings and reactions.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Keep the faith when schedules run on time, meetings end on positive notes and you complete all work carefully and quickly.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate support and love given by family.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
You’ve come a long way due to hard work and faith in God/the universe which has always supported and helped.
Cosmic tip: Experiment with something new (food, mindset etc.).