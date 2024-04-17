Breaking News
Horoscope today April 18 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Horoscope today, April 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 18 April,2024 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 18.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Someone you love but had broken up with is back in your orbit. This feels great.
Cosmic tip: Be careful whom you place trust in. Wait for the person to prove they are trustworthy.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Be organised as the day is extra busy. Depend on inner strength to navigate life.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get emotionally attached to someone who is not in a position to give a commitment.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Today is favourable for financial deals and negotiations. A trip planned with someone you love is cancelled.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from incurring negative karma if you know an action brings that result.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Complete you own work first before helping out someone else, since it will be quite time consuming.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for the worst, so the worst doesn’t turn out to be so awful.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Singles meet someone they were dating, quite by chance. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from people who don’t have your good at heart, even though the attitude is very sweet when meeting.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Think long-term, side-stepping or finding solutions for possible problems. Be frugal in spending.
Cosmic tip: Take unavoidable delays in your stride. Don’t waste time and energy getting irritated.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The relationship is perfect, except commitment is still shying away. The Tarot advises opting for further studies.
Cosmic tip: Keep track of own ambitions, don’t worry about other people’s achievements.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some work already completed needs fine-tuning. The relationship with your spouse/partner is shaky.
Cosmic tip: Remain calm and focused as the day tumbles around in different directions.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Your spouse/partner is in a difficult mood, so just humour them even if feeling so annoyed.
Cosmic tip: Don’t lend wings to suspicions and unhealthy mistrust. Have a conversation to clear up misgivings.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Receiving an unpleasant surprise makes you move out of the comfort zone very promptly.
Cosmic tip: Make an effort to bring changes to a mindset which has remained unaltered since the last twenty years.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
By missing someone so much you make yourself more emotionally dependent than is necessary.
Cosmic tip: Find unusual solutions to a complaint against someone at work.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Asking an open-ended question is not the way to get specific answers. Focus on the information you want.
Cosmic tip: Maintain energy and drive to reach a goal that seemed difficult, but is visible.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai
