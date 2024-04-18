Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Just longing to be in another job won’t work; do something constructive about it (resign only when you have another job).

Cosmic tip: Consciously make an effort to keep your spouse/ partner happy/ contented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This emotional vacuum you’ve been feeling comes to an end due to meeting someone significant. Don’t be unsure about a project. You manage it fine.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take anyone for granted. Be appreciative.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a wonderful opportunity to have a mini getaway with family when going out of town for negotiations.

Cosmic tip: Accept the past, yet don’t remain rooted in it either. Think about life lessons learnt.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A difficult karmic cycle evolves in everyone’s life. Take it at face value, dealing with circumstances to the best of your ability.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the tone used when making a query.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Visiting family who have relocated overseas promises to be interesting, but needs patience to live through as one family member may be hyper-reactive/ rude sometimes.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of this unforgettable holiday.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new kind of feeling which is difficult to explain, but is peaceful as well as moving quickly is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take success as something fixed and established for always.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Competition will always be present, but just do your best (or better than best if possible). Hold making important decisions if feeling upset or disturbed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t look for problems with every solution.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Tidying up the in-box takes so much time since there’s an enormous influx of mail. Don’t be overly emotionally self-protective.

Cosmic tip: Willingly embrace new experiences and views that are totally different to yours.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s a delay in sorting out property matters, or receiving a payment on time. A relative seldom met asks for a favour.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this wish though it manifested after so long.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those in a creative field should aim to remain within the agreed budget, maintaining quality of work.

Cosmic tip: Let the past be, stopping yourself from answering abruptly, using words that shouldn’t be uttered.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Giving up certain habits improves health. There are three lifestyle changes that need to be made. Work hard to achieve a goal.

Cosmic tip: Don’t mislead someone just because they appear to be gullible.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A decision involves thinking much ahead to what could happen in the worst case scenario. Involve family in this. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Live a simple and carefree life. Don’t knowingly complicate it.