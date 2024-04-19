Breaking News
Horoscope today April 20 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Horoscope today, April 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 20 April,2024 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Expenses just seem to creep out of the woodwork. Do have faith in intuition.  
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in too much of a rush to give a commitment if you’ve just met someone new.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Consider the offer of a transfer in a practical manner. Positive thoughts attract what’s truly needed in your life. Wear the colour purple today if possible.
Cosmic tip: Maintain these disciplined habits you’ve inculcated.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Study the financial fund before investing in for the long-term. Retail therapy is enjoyable, but stay within the budget.
Cosmic tip: Don’t react impulsively as you may repent it for a long time afterwards.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Karmic lessons learnt have been slightly harsh, but you’ve come through with flying colours. Writers enter a karmic cycle of acclaim.
Cosmic tip: Analyze past mistakes, learning from them and not repeating them again.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those appearing for an interview are in perfect sync with the interviewer. Friends are expected at home in the evening, so completing work quickly is important.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore body signals if feeling unwell.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Spend time alone and in quietness to nurture high energy needed for your work. Working long hours can’t be helped.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the professional competition (there will always be someone trying to compete).

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Stay within legal norms if self-employed to have business run in a streamlined manner. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard before signing a contract. Understand the fine print carefully.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A slow karmic cycle limps along, taking as much time as it feels like. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Tone down your attitude, especially with family (you can be forcefully blunt, even rude at times).

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of making friends begins. A part of life had been put on hold for quite a while. Now it’s time for it to move forward.
Cosmic tip: Don’t doubt your capabilities.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new project is just the kind of work you enjoy. Make good use of this new insight or burst of creativity.
Cosmic tip: Good naturedly connect with extended family living in far-off lands.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Sometimes cutting your losses and moving on is the wisest decision to take and follow through.
Cosmic tip: Be good to family as they are your fellow karmic travellers on this earthly plans.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Unofficial news of a raise in salary perks up spirits,  (keep it to yourself for now). Those starting a new business could advertise through Facebook/ other internet groups.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy work related travel.

