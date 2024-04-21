Horoscope today, April 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Advice given by an elder is sound and practical even if you don’t agree. Travelling according to the budget is a wise mind-set.

Cosmic tip: Make up your mind though there’s so much emotional turmoil.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

News from overseas is positive, especially for those who have to make a business trip soon. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Say what’s on your mind, but be calm and controlled about it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Innermost desires manifest when the time is right. This karmic cycle favours those in a creative or artistic field.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this unrepeated suspense of whether the person is also attracted to you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Keep some money aside every month to deal with unexpected expenses. This karmic cycle unlocks all that is hidden from others.

Cosmic tip: Be independent, but have a sense of responsibility, too.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The universe opens doors to wishes manifesting. Leos opting for a divorce are still cordial with the spouse.

Cosmic tip: Train yourself not to anticipate problems that may never take place.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A change of residence is revealed for some. Income increases for self-employed Virgos.

Cosmic tip: Do you tend to suffer from an underlying fear of change? If yes, then seek out the reason why.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What you consider an unfairness or prejudice is the universe gradually bringing a transformation to your life and manner of thinking.

Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from people who are a drain on energy.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Meeting people who play a significant role in your life is revealed. Those enjoying time off get back to working..

Cosmic tip: Be happy you found an item you thought was lost or stolen.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Approach a friend or someone wise for advice. If legal advice is needed then consult a lawyer. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of financial plenty. Make wise investments.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An explanation from someone unrelated to the problem, gives a solution to an issue..

Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts when unable to trust someone, though this person hasn’t proved to be untrustworthy.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A job offer sounds good, but have a couple of more meetings to discuss exactly what your role would be in the organisation.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas. Remember you reap what you sow.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A most important event holds you in its thrall, making it actually quite unbelievable. Receiving karmic justice feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the company of elders who come to stay for a while.