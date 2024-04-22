Breaking News
Horoscope today April 23 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Horoscope today, April 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 April,2024 12:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 23.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A property under negotiations with various relatives reaches a conclusion where everyone is satisfied with the decision taken jointly.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this contentment of working towards strengthening a relationship and seeing positive results.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
An unexpected turn of events brings certain karmic lessons to be learnt and absorbed into daily life. Retain focus.
Cosmic tip: Consider yourself a student of your profession, which is not dependent on experience.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The morning is busy with answering e-mails. Two meetings in the afternoon proceed as planned.
Cosmic tip: Genuinely make an effort to understand a friend better, who very often, feels like a stranger speaking.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Concentrate on completing an important project, not bothering about what rest of the colleagues are discussing in an animated tone.
Cosmic tip: Be aware that material happiness doesn’t bring contentment in the long term.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Work passes through karmic cycles of too much activity and slow ones that bring annoyingly frustrating delays.
Cosmic tip: Focus on this serenity that comes from knowing you are on the right karmic path.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Final papers from the society are received and many can get possession of their home.
Cosmic tip: Accept or reject an appealing situation that gives a wonderful opportunity to steer life into different channels.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those in a troubled marriage/ relationship enter a karmic cycle of making important long-term decisions. Concentrate on health.
Cosmic tip: Be firm about fighting for your rights after checking you’re on the right track.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A family destination wedding is something you don’t want to attend, but have to. Make sure cupboards are kept properly locked at all times.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with an over reactive sibling/ cousin/ friend.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An issue seems insoluble and impossible for now. Give it some time for the karmic cycle to change, bringing answers.
Cosmic tip: Genuinely, verbally and action-wise appreciate that special person in your life.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keeping a shopping spree well within the budget requires a pat on your back.
Cosmic tip: Put off any assertive action you have in mind as the time isn’t right to insist on changes.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Reading reports submitted by a junior takes time. Do remember to drink plenty of water during the day.
Cosmic tip: Make time to talk to and counsel someone younger who thinks the world of you.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Distant relatives get in touch wanting to visit. Work at the office is purely routine, except after 4 p.m. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a neutral stance and tone of voice when an impossible situation ends.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai
