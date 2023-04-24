Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of travel begins. Stay out of a new relationship.

Cosmic tip: Imagine all issues are in your cupped hands. Visualise them becoming smaller and smaller. Blow them away.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t discuss a job offer with anyone. Steer clear of office politics. Treat a client diplomatically and tactfully.

Cosmic tip: Keep yourself safe and happy in all facets of life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Making two friends completes a karmic group. Be aware of someone trying to create trouble for you.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about a complex situation before trying to untie the knots.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spend time alone or meet friends, following dictates of your mood and heart. A sensitive subject requires extra considerate handling.

Cosmic tip: Shrug off self-defeating thoughts as being useless.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some Leos change soft furnishings at home/office. A new relationship skids to a halt. Let it be.

Cosmic tip: Deal with karma by considering the person’s happiness and wellbeing first.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A busy day unfolds even though there are innumerable unavoidable delays. Feeling irritated is inevitable, but remain calm.

Cosmic tip: Just do your bit, remaining detached about the outcome.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Discuss important issues with family. Be certain a new business doesn’t turn into a confused mistake.

Cosmic tip: Follow your dreams, but make sure no negative karma results out of this decision.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle reveals increased income. Continuing to network regularly is still important.

Cosmic tip: Make family recipient of your generosity and largesse.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A trip out of town changes life and certain perceptions and insights.

Cosmic tip: Be willing and ready to accept a gift which is the result of making positive karmas.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your spouse/partner is a soulmate, hence there’s surfeit of karma to work through with each other.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be disheartened by lack of appreciation from the most important person.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Hosting visiting relatives has been fun, but also tiring. Have an early night.

Cosmic tip: Spend quiet times at home, too. You don’t have to be doing something all the time.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Peacefully let go of the desire to control someone else’s karma.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this hard-won peace of mind which is a direct result of working through karmas uncomplainingly.