Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Preparation is half the success for a business meeting, especially one which promises enormous returns/ profits. Travel for business, part leisure is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Consider transforming a hobby into a grassroots level business.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Extra work keeps you extra busy. A relationship strengthens through fluidity, bringing the much needed transformation. What’s hidden remains secure till it’s time for disclosure.

Cosmic tip: Make time to meet friends who matter.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Side-stepping important matters, highlighting small issues amounts to playing mind games with someone important to you (or are you sending non-verbal signals for closure?).

Cosmic tip: Maintain clarity when speaking- be it with anybody.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having severed all connection with someone you thought was beloved, and receiving a call from them is actually annoying.

Cosmic tip: Find a solution for an issue which, like an itch, refuses to go away.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Taking a decision about property matters is distressingly difficult. Take extra care about your diet.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of this turning karmic cycle path which makes it easier to calm tumultuous feelings.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pursuing further self-studies has been a life-long hobby which continues. An explanation answers a question. Get immediate medical attention if a parent feels unwell.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy reliving a recent holiday spent with family.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new relationship for singles begins quietly and lovingly. Being ethical helps maintain mental equanimity and peace of mind.

Cosmic tip: Transparently hold onto promises, not breaking them on the quiet just because you can.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Admitting you made a mistake is both brave and the right karmic decision which halts further discussions which meander onto different paths. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Have the courage to admit a mistake.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A change of residence is likely soon. Deal promptly with a legal case. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from having expectations as that puts too much unnecessary pressure on the other person.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving too many phone calls is a part of this morning and not surprising. A working trip doubles up as a mini getaway.

Cosmic tip: Nurture this level of understanding with a loved one.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A key person is supportive, not that you need someone else to back you; being quite capable of fighting your own battles.

Cosmic tip: Extend the same support to family as you’ve been receiving.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Time spent with family has been a rejuvenating experience, like a vitamin shot. Now you can get back to work and all the unavoidable stress.

Cosmic tip: Learn to just let be and enjoy yourself.