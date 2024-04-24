Horoscope today, April 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 25.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
It’s a huge relief when a legality or a bureaucratic enquiry comes to an end. Of course accept social invitations, but don’t overdo socializing.
Cosmic tip: Work with changing situations instead of against them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Making correct decisions intuitively has always worked; but this time think first, taking a stand, saying enough to make the message clear.
Cosmic tip: Accept advice in the spirit in which it is given.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Signing two important contracts/ deals opens up the international market for you. Avoid over straining while exercising and regularly get enough sleep at night.
Cosmic tip: Stay well away from unnecessary and avoidable complications.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A senior/ a mentor wants to help, but consciously be pro-active, following advice or clearing saying so if you disagree and why.
Cosmic tip: Be aware if there are unnecessary disagreements with loved ones.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A business lunch extends for over two hours, leaving you mentally exhausted. Seniors must take care of their heart health.
Cosmic tip: Stay out of office politics, not even offering even an innocent comment.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Unresolved issues are lurking around the periphery of an otherwise good relationship, so don’t ignore them. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t agree to a business partnership as previous experience shows it unworkable.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Another legal matter has to be handled carefully and worded with the utmost caution for it to be a quickly closed chapter.
Cosmic tip: Carefully listen to an interesting observation made by a client.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
By reviewing investments and financial goals you find a couple of funds aren’t doing so well. Contact the bank to make some changes.
Cosmic tip: Make a decision that impacts family in a positive manner.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A discussion with an elder can quickly go downhill if not clear about what you want to convey.
Cosmic tip: Don’t blame anyone but yourself when family is busily involved in their own activities.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
By choosing sides wisely where office politics is concerned, you remain perfectly balanced on a razor’s edge. An issue resolves.
Cosmic tip: Say what you need to, but in a respectful and kind manner.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A new relationship may be sprinting along too quickly and putting the brakes on now is advisable before it gets out of hand.
Cosmic tip: Ignore unasked-for advice, keeping vision long –term and focused.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Side-step any action that pits you against the boss, just concentrating and completing work given to you in a perfect manner. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Work within the legal framework is self-employed.